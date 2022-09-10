Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €29.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €19.55 ($19.95) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.97. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($18.50).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

