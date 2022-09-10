Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $0.38

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $424,846.48 and approximately $892.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008303 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000237 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

