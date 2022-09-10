Dexlab (DXL) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Dexlab (DXL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, Dexlab has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Dexlab has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $3,519.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dexlab coin can now be purchased for $0.0859 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.00786216 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015369 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020100 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000297 BTC.
Dexlab Coin Profile
Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
