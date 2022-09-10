dFuture (DFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

dFuture (DFT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One dFuture coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. dFuture has a market capitalization of $4,673.03 and approximately $16,156.00 worth of dFuture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dFuture has traded down 91.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dFuture Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. dFuture’s total supply is 111,739,960 coins. dFuture’s official Twitter account is @dFuture_finance.

Buying and Selling dFuture

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

