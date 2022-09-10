dHedge DAO (DHT) Reaches Market Cap of $5.37 Million

dHedge DAO (DHT) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $152,469.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,716,608 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org.

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode.With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process.”

