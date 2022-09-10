DIA Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.74 Million (DIA)

DIA (DIA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, DIA has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIA has a total market capitalization of $32.70 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,341.67 or 1.00086262 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036390 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 175,583,746 coins and its circulating supply is 82,300,225 coins. DIA’s official website is diadata.org. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DIA’s official message board is medium.com/dia-insights. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIA

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps.August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

