Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.
Shares of DGII opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
