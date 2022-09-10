Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digi International to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Digi International Price Performance

Shares of DGII opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. Digi International has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $36.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,725 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,268.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,116 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 2nd quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 40,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,847 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

