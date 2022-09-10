Digible Self Reported Market Cap Hits $345,218.43 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Digible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digible has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Digible has a total market capitalization of $345,218.43 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Digible Profile
Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.
Digible Coin Trading
