Digible Self Reported Market Cap Hits $345,218.43 (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Digible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digible has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Digible has a total market capitalization of $345,218.43 and approximately $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digible alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00781838 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019977 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Digible Profile

Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.

Digible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.