DigiByte Hits Market Capitalization of $168.70 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $168.70 million and $7.09 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,637,273,127 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.io. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that has adopted the Bitcoin “21” figure but increased the supply to 21 billion – with over 5 algorithms to mine with (Scryt, Sha-256, Qubit, Skein, Groestl) – in order to keep mining local and in the hands of many. A 60 second block target, a 0.5% premine and a block retarget every 2.4 hrs or 244 blocks.DigiByte: Refers to the entire DigiByte network or a single monetary unit on the payment network. 21 billion DigiBytes will be created over 21 years.Block: A grouping of all transactions sent over the DigiByte network within a 30 second time frame. Think of a block as an excel spreadsheet that lists the address location of all DigiBytes at a given point in time in history. New DigiBytes are brought into circulation as each block is discovered on the network through a process called mining.Mining: Mining is how transactions are processed on the network. Anyone can become a miner by donating and using their desktop, laptop or mobile phone computing power to help process transactions on the DigiByte network. DigiByte has made this process even easier with our 3 click mining software for beginners.Blockchain: The DigiByte blockchain is the entire history of all blocks discovered on the network & therefore all transactions made on the network. Each block references the proceeding block all the way back to the beginning of the network to what is known as the genesis block. By linking blocks (spreadsheets) together an accurate, secure accounting of all up to date DigiByte ownership is made by decentralized consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

