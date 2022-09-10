Digital Fitness (DEFIT) Market Capitalization Hits $2.68 Million

Digital Fitness (DEFIT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last week, Digital Fitness has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000440 BTC on exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $198,036.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,695.68 or 0.99854928 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036648 BTC.

Digital Fitness Profile

Digital Fitness (CRYPTO:DEFIT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Digital Fitness’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,030,149 coins. The official website for Digital Fitness is 360wellness.io/defit. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp.

Digital Fitness Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “360Wellness™ is the Next Generation of Digital Wellness. A decentralized Fitness and Wellness marketplace connecting people with professionals all over the world to stay Fit & Healthy at home. Turning everyone’s living room into their own at-home-fitness studio. Providing a powerful suite of mobile and web solutions to reset the world with wellness post-pandemic. Making everyone’s journey meaningful via the introduction of a revolutionary lifestyle tracker developed in close collaboration with sport scientists and wellness industry experts to monitor how well you train, eat, feel and sleep all in one place.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.