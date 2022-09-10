Digitalcoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $94,416.82 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00292610 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026008 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,505,078 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.