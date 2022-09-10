DigitalNote (XDN) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $460,718.55 and $1,165.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00141663 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00247947 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00035328 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001534 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About DigitalNote

XDN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BMW512 / Echo512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,983,759,198 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalNote is digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall.DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

