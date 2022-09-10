Digitex Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (DGTX) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Digitex has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Digitex has a market cap of $23,633.49 and approximately $37,478.00 worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,254.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00077103 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 2,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

Digitex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.