Dipper Network Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Dipper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $84,098.99 and $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076346 BTC.

About Dipper Network

Dipper Network (CRYPTO:DIP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

