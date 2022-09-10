DISCIPLINA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $715,560.20 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DISCIPLINA has a total market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DISCIPLINA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,503.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020467 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00060930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00067732 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005471 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00076589 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DISCIPLINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DISCIPLINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.