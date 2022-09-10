Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.0219

Dock (DOCK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. Dock has a market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $826,009.00 worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dock has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,293.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00068271 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005522 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00077037 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 869,619,709 coins and its circulating supply is 802,602,318 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io. The official website for Dock is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.