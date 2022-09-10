DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.99% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $64.04 on Friday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 349,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOCU. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

