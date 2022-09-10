DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 309.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

