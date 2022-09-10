DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCUGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

DocuSign Stock Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.76. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $288.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 309.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.1% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

