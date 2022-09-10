DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America lowered DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.50.

DocuSign stock opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -142.31 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,629,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 391.2% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 58,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 22,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

