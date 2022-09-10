DODO (DODO) Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days

DODO (DODO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. DODO has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $11.32 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DODO has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DODO

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

