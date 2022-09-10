Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and approximately $412.53 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00022963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00294469 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000925 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001272 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $655.24 or 0.03024746 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

