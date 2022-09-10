Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $83,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after buying an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 49.9% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $144.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.