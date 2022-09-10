Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DLMAF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.70.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $61.99 on Thursday. Dollarama has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $64.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.