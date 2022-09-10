Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$80.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

Dollarama Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$80.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$53.39 and a 1-year high of C$83.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Insider Activity

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.1300001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

