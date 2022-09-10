Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$80.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$81.50.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$80.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$73.55. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$53.39 and a 12 month high of C$83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.04.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 3.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total value of C$133,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

