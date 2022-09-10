Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) is Archon Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) by 369.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 415,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,007 shares during the period. Domo accounts for 2.6% of Archon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Archon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Domo were worth $21,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Domo Price Performance

Domo stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $715.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.55. Domo, Inc. has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $95.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

