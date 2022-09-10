Don-key (DON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,360.00

Don-key (DON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 15% lower against the dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $36,360.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004631 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036145 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004205 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,616.97 or 1.00073302 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00036823 BTC.
About Don-key
Don-key is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,686,450 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance. Don-key’s official website is don-key.finance.
Don-key Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.