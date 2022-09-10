Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 40,000 Shares

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,685,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $14.52 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $582.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 199.12%.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,133 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 87,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,319,000 after acquiring an additional 71,523 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 269,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

