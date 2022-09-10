Dotmoovs Hits Market Capitalization of $3.47 Million (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Dotmoovs has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $419,460.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00036124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.62 or 1.00120169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Dotmoovs Coin Profile

MOOV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official website is www.dotmoovs.com. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs.

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs.”

