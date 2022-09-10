Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DEI opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.