Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.29.
DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett
In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,012,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,012,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
NYSE:DEI opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.65. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.
Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 228.58%.
Douglas Emmett Company Profile
Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.
