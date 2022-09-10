Dovu (DOV) Market Cap Hits $3.51 Million

Dovu (DOV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $3.51 million and $537.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded down 12.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dovu Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dovu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem.”

