Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRUNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0774 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of DRUNF opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $40.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
