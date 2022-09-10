Drep [new] Hits Market Cap of $20.21 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $20.21 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002337 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,678.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004722 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00060347 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013866 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00068056 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005499 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076149 BTC.
Drep [new] Profile
DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.
Buying and Selling Drep [new]
