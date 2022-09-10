Drip Network (DRIP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $48,309.00

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Drip Network coin can currently be bought for $6.83 or 0.00031741 BTC on exchanges. Drip Network has a market cap of $682,561.67 and approximately $48,309.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004649 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,487.35 or 0.99922935 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036897 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network (DRIP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Drip Network is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.

Drip Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drip Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

