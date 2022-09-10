Drive Shack (LON:DS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Drive Shack from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).
Drive Shack Stock Performance
Drive Shack Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.