Drive Shack (LON:DS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Drive Shack from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

