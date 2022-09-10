DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 378 ($4.57) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 415 ($5.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

DS Smith Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 279.20 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,396.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 279.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 301.10. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 464.10 ($5.61).

DS Smith Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.80. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Alina Kessel purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.26) per share, for a total transaction of £18,900 ($22,837.12). In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble acquired 17,445 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £50,067.15 ($60,496.80). Also, insider Alina Kessel acquired 7,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($22,837.12). Insiders bought 54,445 shares of company stock worth $15,736,715 in the last 90 days.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Stories

