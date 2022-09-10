DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Reaches $2.54 on Top Exchanges

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00011897 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $89,154.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00035999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,310.04 or 0.99935510 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00037014 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DDIM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

