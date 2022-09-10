Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Duke Royalty Price Performance
LON:DUKE opened at GBX 34.25 ($0.41) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.48. Duke Royalty has a 52 week low of GBX 29.30 ($0.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 48 ($0.58). The stock has a market cap of £142.53 million and a PE ratio of 570.83. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.
Duke Royalty Company Profile
