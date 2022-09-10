Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th.
Dusk Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.30.
Dusk Group Company Profile
