Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.10

Dusk Group Limited (ASX:DSK – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.30.

Dusk Group Limited operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer that focuses on home fragrance products in Australia. It offers novelty, scented, scented pillar, unscented, taper, outdoor, tealight, and votive candles; candle holders, candle accessories, and wax melts; and home fragrance products, including diffusers, air purifiers, essential oils, reed diffusers, mood reed refills, incense products, fragrant oils, room and linen sprays, pillow mist, and fragrant gel gems.

