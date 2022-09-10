Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $57.06 million and $5.21 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official website is dusk.network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

