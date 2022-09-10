e-Gulden Price Reaches $0.0560 on Top Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $962,040.76 and $51.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00023008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00294134 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000947 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001304 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00026515 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,401 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,244 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

