E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €12.50 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Bank of America set a €12.10 ($12.35) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.09 ($9.27) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.63 and its 200-day moving average is €9.56. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.02).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.