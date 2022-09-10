Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Acquires 5,667 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $46,072.71. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,685.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $8.36 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Capital Growth Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

