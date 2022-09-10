Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.54. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

