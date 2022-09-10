EasyFi Achieves Market Cap of $437,933.43 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $437,933.43 and approximately $17,986.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

