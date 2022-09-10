eCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $852.97 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $852.97 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.67 or 0.00613217 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00256125 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00051874 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000088 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009208 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,167,017,173,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
