eCash (XEC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $854.49 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. eCash has a market cap of $854.49 million and approximately $22.35 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00626243 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00260516 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00051321 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000775 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005619 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008717 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
About eCash
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,166,354,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
