Eden 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,923.00 (EDN)

Eden (EDN) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $440,274.40 and approximately $1,923.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004602 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,722.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013838 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00067982 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00076004 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

