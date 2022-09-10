Edgecoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.19 Million (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Edgecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $212.19 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00035926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,387.89 or 0.99793847 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00037297 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin (CRYPTO:EDGT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay. The official website for Edgecoin is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

