Edison Inv. Res Comments on Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KZIA)

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kazia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.23) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.39). The consensus estimate for Kazia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Kazia Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

KZIA has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright cut Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

KZIA opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Kazia Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It is also developing EVT801, an investigational new drug for various forms of cancer.

